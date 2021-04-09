Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for series-opener vs. Cleveland Indians

Sharing is caring!

We are six games into the 2021 MLB season and our Detroit Tigers are off to a 3-3 record.

Beginning on Friday, the Tigers will be in Cleveland to begin a weekend series against the Indians (2-3) at Progressive Field.

Here is the starting lineup for the series opener, which will begin at 7:10 p.m. EST.

Tigers today: Cabrera DH, Schoop at first, Baddoo in LF pic.twitter.com/X1HxA85Ojc — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) April 9, 2021

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket.