Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for series opener vs. Minnesota Twins

On Monday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will look to get back in the win column when they host the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

Just moments ago, the starting lineup for today’s game was released and as you can see below, Miguel Cabrera is back in the lineup at DH and CF Akil Baddoo is getting his second-consecutive start after hitting a home run in his Major League debut on Easter Sunday vs. the Cleveland Indians.

Jose Urena will make his first start for the Tigers, while Matt Shoemaker will toe the rubber for the Twins.

If you want to watch the game, it will air on Bally Sports at 1:10 pm and can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket.

