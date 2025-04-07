Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup for Series-Opener vs. New York Yankees

Fresh off a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers are back at it today as they open up a three-game home series against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. The Tigers are riding some momentum and currently sit at 5-4 on the young season.
Today’s matchup, with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET, will feature Casey Mize on the mound as he looks to keep the Tigers’ good vibes rolling. Detroit’s lineup once again leads off with Justyn-Henry Malloy, who’s been showing a patient eye at the plate early in the season.
Here’s how the Tigers will line up against the Bronx Bombers:
Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup – Monday, April 7
- DH: Justyn-Henry Malloy
- 3B: Andy Ibáñez
- 1B: Spencer Torkelson
- LF: Riley Greene
- RF: Manuel Margot
- SS: Javier Báez
- 2B: Colt Keith
- C: Jake Rogers
- CF: Ryan Kreidler
- SP: Casey Mize
You can catch all the action on Fanduel Sports Detroit, or tune in on 97.1 The Ticket and in Spanish on 1310 AM / 107.9 FM.
Let’s see if the boys can keep the momentum rolling and move to 6-4 with a strong start to this series!