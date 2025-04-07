Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup for Series-Opener vs. New York Yankees

After a comeback win over the White Sox, the Detroit Tigers are riding momentum into their series opener against the New York Yankees. Here’s Monday’s starting lineup.

Fresh off a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers are back at it today as they open up a three-game home series against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. The Tigers are riding some momentum and currently sit at 5-4 on the young season.

Today’s matchup, with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET, will feature Casey Mize on the mound as he looks to keep the Tigers’ good vibes rolling. Detroit’s lineup once again leads off with Justyn-Henry Malloy, who’s been showing a patient eye at the plate early in the season.

Here’s how the Tigers will line up against the Bronx Bombers:

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup – Monday, April 7

DH: Justyn-Henry Malloy

Justyn-Henry Malloy 3B: Andy Ibáñez

Andy Ibáñez 1B: Spencer Torkelson

Spencer Torkelson LF: Riley Greene

Riley Greene RF: Manuel Margot

Manuel Margot SS: Javier Báez

Javier Báez 2B: Colt Keith

Colt Keith C: Jake Rogers

Jake Rogers CF: Ryan Kreidler

Ryan Kreidler SP: Casey Mize

You can catch all the action on Fanduel Sports Detroit, or tune in on 97.1 The Ticket and in Spanish on 1310 AM / 107.9 FM.

Let’s see if the boys can keep the momentum rolling and move to 6-4 with a strong start to this series!