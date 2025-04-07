Detroit Tigers Release Starting Lineup for Series-Opener vs. New York Yankees

After a comeback win over the White Sox, the Detroit Tigers are riding momentum into their series opener against the New York Yankees. Here’s Monday’s starting lineup.

Fresh off a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers are back at it today as they open up a three-game home series against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. The Tigers are riding some momentum and currently sit at 5-4 on the young season.

Today’s matchup, with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET, will feature Casey Mize on the mound as he looks to keep the Tigers’ good vibes rolling. Detroit’s lineup once again leads off with Justyn-Henry Malloy, who’s been showing a patient eye at the plate early in the season.

Detroit Tigers

Here’s how the Tigers will line up against the Bronx Bombers:

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup – Monday, April 7

  • DH: Justyn-Henry Malloy
  • 3B: Andy Ibáñez
  • 1B: Spencer Torkelson
  • LF: Riley Greene
  • RF: Manuel Margot
  • SS: Javier Báez
  • 2B: Colt Keith
  • C: Jake Rogers
  • CF: Ryan Kreidler
  • SP: Casey Mize

You can catch all the action on Fanduel Sports Detroit, or tune in on 97.1 The Ticket and in Spanish on 1310 AM / 107.9 FM.

Let’s see if the boys can keep the momentum rolling and move to 6-4 with a strong start to this series!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?