Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for snowy series opener vs. Pirates

The Detroit Tigers will look to snap a 4-game losing streak when they (hopefully) attempt to get in Tuesday night’s series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, rookie Akil Baddoo is back on the bench.

RHP Michael Fulmer will make his second start of the season for the Tigers.

If the Tigers play tonight, this is how they'll line up. pic.twitter.com/vAVvEQpIVd — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 20, 2021