Detroit Tigers Release Statement, Change Series Start Times vs. Yankees

If you have tickets for Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, you are going to want to check this out.

Following Saturday’s win over the White Sox, the Detroit Tigers are now sitting at 4-4 on the season. The Tigers and White Sox will wrap up that three-game set on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. at Comerica Park.

But fans looking ahead to the next home series against the New York Yankees should take note: the Tigers have made some changes to game times due to a chilly weather forecast.

Detroit Tigers starting lineup Casey Mize vs. Clarke Schmidt

Cold Weather Pushes Yankees Game Times Earlier

According to an official statement from the team, evening wind chills in the 20s and other weather concerns have prompted the Tigers to move up the start times for their three-game home series with the Yankees:

  • Monday’s game will now start at 3:10 p.m. (originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m.)
  • Tuesday and Wednesday’s games are now both set for 1:10 p.m.

The team also confirmed that tickets already purchased remain valid for the rescheduled times. Fans who would prefer to exchange their tickets will be offered options for a different game or seat of equal value during the 2025 season.

What If You Bought From a Third Party?

If your tickets were purchased through SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster, or another secondary market vendor, the Tigers advise contacting the vendor directly for any weather-related policies.

Bundle up, Detroit — and stay tuned for more updates as the week unfolds!

