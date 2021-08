Earlier this morning, we passed along the news that former Detroit Tigers World Series Champion catcher Bill Freehan has passed away after a long battle with dementia.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released the following statement on the death of Freehan.

Rest in Peace, Bill.

Tigers statement on the death of Bill Freehan, an 11-time All Star and a key member of the 1968 World Series team: pic.twitter.com/5lKSyb2DL5 — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) August 19, 2021