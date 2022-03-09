in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers release statement following Rob Manfred’s unfortunate announcement

On Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that additional games of the 2022 season have been canceled.

Just moments ago, the Detroit Tigers released the following statement to announce that fans that held tickets to the original home Opening Day will have their tickets moved to the new home opener date.

From Earlier:

Just moments ago, the MLBPA released the following statement in response to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceling more games.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Fans of the Detroit Tigers were holding out hope that both MLB owners and the Players Association would be able to work out a deal to end the lockout that has now reached day no. 98 so that Opening Day at Comerica Park on April 8 could continue as scheduled.

Those hopes are now officially gone.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced the cancellation of games through at least April 14, meaning the earliest that the Tigers can hit the field is April 14 at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City against the Royals.

The following statement has been released:

 

 

