Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers release statement regarding Austin Meadows

By W.G. Brady
966
0

Inside the Article:

Just moments ago, Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris released a statement regarding Austin Meadows, who has been placed on the 10-day injured list (anxiety). In the statement, Harris emphasized that the Tigers fully support Meadows' decision to step away from baseball to prioritize his mental health.

Austin Meadows Detroit Tigers

Key Points

  • Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to anxiety.
  • The Tigers fully support Meadows' decision to prioritize his mental health by stepping away from baseball
  • The Tigers have taken steps to provide and destigmatize mental health resources and will continue to do more to help players deal with the mental and physical challenges they face daily.
  • It is important for fans to support Meadows through every step of his journey back to the field, as he has been dealing with mental health issues for some time and has been commended for confronting these challenges head-on.

Detroit Tigers release statement regarding Austin Meadows

Below is the statement the Tigers released regarding Meadows:

- Advertisement -

“The Tigers fully support Austin's decision to step away from the team and prioritize his mental health. As an organization, we have taken many steps to provide and destigmatize mental health resources, and we will do more to help our players tackle the mental and physical challenges they face on a daily basis. We commend Austin for confronting these challenges, head-on, and ask her fan to join us in supporting him through every step of his journey back to the field.”

Bottom Line: The Tigers support Meadows as he prioritizes his mental health

Meadows has been dealing with his mental health for some time now, including missing a good deal of the 2022 season. The Tigers support Austin as he prioritizes his mental health over baseball, and it is important that the fans also have his back.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Michigan Defenseman Luke Hughes signs Contract with New Jersey Devils
Next article
Detroit Tigers recall Akil Baddoo, place Austin Meadows on IL
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Tigers recall Akil Baddoo, place Austin Meadows on IL

The Detroit Tigers made a last-minute lineup change today as Akil Baddoo has been recalled to replace Austin Meadows.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.