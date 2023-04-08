Just moments ago, Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris released a statement regarding Austin Meadows, who has been placed on the 10-day injured list (anxiety). In the statement, Harris emphasized that the Tigers fully support Meadows' decision to step away from baseball to prioritize his mental health.

Key Points

Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to anxiety.

The Tigers fully support Meadows' decision to prioritize his mental health by stepping away from baseball

The Tigers have taken steps to provide and destigmatize mental health resources and will continue to do more to help players deal with the mental and physical challenges they face daily.

It is important for fans to support Meadows through every step of his journey back to the field, as he has been dealing with mental health issues for some time and has been commended for confronting these challenges head-on.

Detroit Tigers release statement regarding Austin Meadows

Below is the statement the Tigers released regarding Meadows:

- Advertisement -

“The Tigers fully support Austin's decision to step away from the team and prioritize his mental health. As an organization, we have taken many steps to provide and destigmatize mental health resources, and we will do more to help our players tackle the mental and physical challenges they face on a daily basis. We commend Austin for confronting these challenges, head-on, and ask her fan to join us in supporting him through every step of his journey back to the field.”

Bottom Line: The Tigers support Meadows as he prioritizes his mental health

Meadows has been dealing with his mental health for some time now, including missing a good deal of the 2022 season. The Tigers support Austin as he prioritizes his mental health over baseball, and it is important that the fans also have his back.