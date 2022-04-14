Detroit Tigers release updated lineup after late scratch

The Detroit Tigers are in the heartland for a three-game road swing against the division rival Kansas City Royals, and there’s been a last-minute change to their lineup ahead of tonight’s first pitch.

Javier Baez has been scratched with right thumb soreness; he had also missed Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Harold Castro has been inserted into the lineup and will play shortstop.

Javier Báez has been scratched from tonight’s starting lineup with right thumb soreness. Updated lineup: https://t.co/0mz96UbYmY pic.twitter.com/SrSYwQDlLO — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 14, 2022

Tonight’s game will begin at 8:10 PM EST with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

