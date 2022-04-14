in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers release updated lineup after late scratch

There’s been a last minute change.

The Detroit Tigers are in the heartland for a three-game road swing against the division rival Kansas City Royals, and there’s been a last-minute change to their lineup ahead of tonight’s first pitch.

Javier Baez has been scratched with right thumb soreness; he had also missed Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Harold Castro has been inserted into the lineup and will play shortstop.

Tonight’s game will begin at 8:10 PM EST with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.

