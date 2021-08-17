Detroit Tigers release updated lineup after late scratch

The Detroit Tigers take on the Los Angeles Angels tonight at Comerica Park, where Miguel Cabrera will once again attempt for his 500th career home run. However, the lineup they released earlier this afternoon will look a bit different.

Westland native Eric Haase has been named a late scratch to the lineup due to lower back tightness; Grayson Greiner takes his place at the catcher position.

Tonight’s game begins at 7:10 PM EST and can be viewed on Bally Sports Detroit, with additional coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.