Detroit Tigers release updated lineup following unfortunate Javier Baez news

UPDATE:

According to the Detroit Tigers, SS Javier Baez has been scratched from today’s lineup with right thumb soreness.

Harold Casto will be playing shortstop today for the Tigers when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Below is the updated lineup for today’s game.

Javier Báez has been scratched from today's lineup with right thumb soreness. Updated lineup: https://t.co/v8D7McYjJc pic.twitter.com/4OKyle3r16 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 13, 2022

FROM EARLIER:

On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will look to take their first series of the season when they host the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see below, Miguel Cabrera is getting the day off.

In addition, with Robbie Grossman out of the lineup with an injury, Austin Meadows is playing LF and Victor Reyes will be playing RF.

SP Eduardo Rodriguez will make his second start of the season for the Tigers when they play his former team, the Red Sox.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

E-Rod faces his old squad in the series finale. pic.twitter.com/dLSwGFin6h — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 13, 2022

Fantasy Baseball: 3 Things We Learned in Week 1

Welcome back to the 3 Things We Learned Series for the 2022 MLB season!

This weekly piece will look at the trends, patterns, and interesting statistical touchpoints of the MLB season in order to help you make actionable fantasy decisions.

Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them, and build our fantasy rosters around them. Each week of the 2022 baseball season, we will be gifted with another statistical sample size of pitches, plate appearances, and playing time. Knowing it often takes hundreds or even thousands of pitches or batted-ball events for trends to normalize, how should fantasy managers adjust to the ebbs and flows of weekly player performance?

Each week during this season, this piece will look at trends that have emerged over the past week and determine if it is signal or noise moving forward. What is prescriptive in helping build winning fantasy teams and what can be ignored as small sample size noise? Hopefully, we can make sense of what has just happened to help us make smarter roster and free agent budget decisions.

Let’s take a look at some of the data from the first scoring period of the 2022 MLB fantasy baseball season.

The Bullpens, They Are a Committee

In the early days of this 2022 MLB season, there have been 26 saves in the first four days. That in and of itself is not newsworthy, but what does cause fantasy managers’ ears to perk up is just how those saves have been distributed in the early going.

Click here to read the rest.