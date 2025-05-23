Detroit Tigers Injury Update Jake Rogers activated Tigers

Detroit Tigers Release Veteran OF Ben Gamel

The Detroit Tigers have released veteran outfielder Ben Gamel from the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens roster, the club confirmed on Friday.

Gamel, 33, began the year in the Tigers organization as experienced depth but landed on the injured list April 25 with an undisclosed issue. He never logged an official at-bat for Toledo before Friday’s transaction cleared his spot on the Mud Hens roster.

A nine-year MLB journeyman, Gamel has suited up for eight big-league teams, including stints with the Houston Astros and New York Mets in 2024. The left-handed hitter owns a career .252 average with a .718 OPS across 682 major-league games.

What’s next for Ben Gamel?

Expect the Tigers to shuffle additional Triple-A pieces before the trade deadline as they evaluate long-term outfield solutions. Meanwhile, Gamel will look for his ninth major-league jersey—likely on a minor-league deal with another club needing immediate depth.

Bottom line

Detroit’s decision signals confidence in its current outfield pipeline and lets Ben Gamel test the open market for a quicker MLB path. With the dog days of summer approaching, don’t be surprised if the savvy veteran lands elsewhere before July.

