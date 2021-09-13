Detroit Tigers release video message for A.L. Rookie of the Year voters

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, just about everyone expected the Detroit Tigers to be one of the worst teams in baseball.

Instead, the Tigers have shocked quite a few people, and part of the reason why is a trio of rookies that have really impressed.

Those rookies are Akil Baddoo, Casey Mize, and Eric Haase.

On Monday, the Tigers dropped a video message for A.L. Rookie of the Year voters to remind them that Baddoo, Mize, and Haase should all be considered.

Nation, do you think one of these Tigers’ rookies has a shot to win the award?

We made a video for A.L. Rookie of the Year voters. pic.twitter.com/5GxbHBowc1 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 13, 2021