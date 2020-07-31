41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 31, 2020
type here...

Detroit Tigers replace Cameron Maybin, who goes on 10-day injured list

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers announced they have placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain. In a corresponding move, the Tigers have recalled OF Travis Demeritte from the club’s alternate training location.

Maybin was injured in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals as he legged out an infield single.

BONUS CONTENT:

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has clear message for Joe Kelly, Los Angeles Dodgers

As soon as we found out that the Houston Astros players would not be punished for their involvement in a sign-stealing scandal, we knew it would just be a matter of time before opposing pitchers would take things into their own hands.

That is exactly what happened on Tuesday night when Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly decided to throw at a couple of Astros batters, including throwing at the head of Carlos Correa and then making a disturbing face and saying some choice words as he walked off the field, prompting the benches and bullpens to clear in what was an “epic” COVID-style brawl. (In other words, there was no brawl at all)

When asked about the incident, Detroit Tigers‘ manager Ron Gardenhire had a very clear message for Kelly and the Dodgers.

To read the rest, please click on the link below.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has clear message for Joe Kelly, Los Angeles Dodgers

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers replace Cameron Maybin, who goes on 10-day injured list

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday, the Detroit Tigers announced they have placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain. In a...
Read more
- Advertisement -
General Topic

Nike newest ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ ad is editing genius [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
For anyone who has ever dabbled in video editing, you are well aware of the fact that it is not exactly the easiest thing...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Todd Bertuzzi gets into scuffle with Predators’ Shane O’Brien (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
You wouldn't like Todd Bertuzzi when he's angry. Then-Nashville Predators defenseman Shane O'Brien found that out the hard way during a matchup against the Detroit...
Read more
U of M News

Report: Michigan vs. Ohio State game ‘probably’ being moved

Don Drysdale - 0
As we have mentioned in previous reports, there is a chance the Michigan vs. Ohio State football game, which has been the final regular-season...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers lose OF Cameron Maybin to injury during loss to Royals

Don Drysdale - 0
The hope was that the Detroit Tigers would take down the Kansas City Royals to win the series 3 games to 1 but that...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Miguel Cabrera blasts home run No. 479 and No. 480 in finale vs. Royals [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
In terms of batting average, it has been a slow start to the year for Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera (he is batting .154...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has clear message for Joe Kelly, Los Angeles Dodgers

Don Drysdale - 0
As soon as we found out that the Houston Astros players would not be punished for their involvement in a sign-stealing scandal, we knew...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB to introduce new 7-inning double header format beginning August 1

Michael Whitaker - 0
Major League Baseball is introducing yet another change in an already unusual campaign thanks to the spread of COVID-19. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.