Detroit Tigers replace Cameron Maybin, who goes on 10-day injured list

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers announced they have placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain. In a corresponding move, the Tigers have recalled OF Travis Demeritte from the club’s alternate training location.

Maybin was injured in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals as he legged out an infield single.

