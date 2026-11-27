The Detroit Tigers have been aggressive this offseason, but their pursuit of another high-end relief pitcher may have hit a roadblock. Detroit reportedly has interest in free-agent right-hander Bryan Abreu, although the two sides appear to have different ideas regarding the length of a potential contract.

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According to Detroit Free Press beat writer Evan Petzold, whose reporting was summarized by RotoWire, the Tigers prefer a one-year contract, while Abreu is seeking a multiyear commitment. The disagreement over contract length has reportedly brought negotiations to an impasse.

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bryan Abreu Would Give Detroit Another High-Leverage Reliever

Despite an inconsistent 2026 campaign with the Houston Astros, Abreu remains one of the more intriguing relief pitchers available in free agency. The 29-year-old right-hander has recorded three seasons with at least 100 strikeouts out of the bullpen and was a member of Houston’s 2022 World Series championship team.

Abreu struggled during the first half of the 2026 season before showing considerable improvement down the stretch. His ability to generate swings and misses makes him a logical target for a Tigers organization that has prioritized adding more strikeout potential to its bullpen this offseason.

The Tigers have already signed veteran reliever Emilio Pagán to a one-year, $11.5 million contract. Adding Abreu would give manager A.J. Hinch another experienced late-inning option without necessarily committing to one full-time closer.

Will Scott Harris Budge on Contract Length?

Interestingly, MLB Trade Rumors projected that Abreu would receive a two-year, $22 million contract with an opt-out provision entering the offseason. Such a contract structure could represent a reasonable compromise between Detroit’s desire for flexibility and Abreu’s pursuit of financial security.

Scott Harris has demonstrated a willingness to spend money this offseason, including reportedly reaching a one-year, $25 million agreement with Kevin Gausman. However, Harris has seemingly preferred short-term commitments when pursuing veteran free agents this winter.

Considering how badly Detroit’s bullpen struggled in 2026, committing an additional year to a talented reliever like Abreu might be a risk worth taking. The Tigers have an opportunity to turn one of their biggest weaknesses into a legitimate strength, and allowing a coveted target to sign elsewhere because of a disagreement over one additional season would be frustrating.