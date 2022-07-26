Detroit Tigers reportedly willing to trade ‘just about everyone’, including Tarik Skubal

Could the Detroit Tigers trade their best starting pitcher, Tarik Skubal?

Heading into the 2022 regular season, many believed the Tigers would either finish right around .500 or even contend for a wild card spot.

Unfortunately, that has not happened and the Tigers are currently sitting 19 games under .500 and it is a foregone conclusion that they will be sellers as the Major League Baseball trade deadline comes and goes.

There has been plenty of speculation as to which current players will be traded by the Tigers and most agree that bullpen pitchers such as Michael Fulmer and Joe Jimenez are most likely to be dealt before the deadline.

Detroit Tigers reportedly willing to trade P Tarik Skubal

According to a report Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Detroit Tigers are willing to trade “just about everyone,” including Tarik Skubal.

Rosenthal noted that one source told him that the Tigers are trying to get a big return for Skubal.

From The Athletic:

The Tigers “gave us a blanket that just about everyone is available,” one official said. Another speculated the Tigers are trying to be opportunistic and extract a big return for Skubal from teams that might strike out on the Reds’ Luis Castillo and the Athletics’ Frankie Montas, the best starting pitchers known to be available.

Tigers general manager Al Avila declined comment.

Nation, do you think the Detroit Tigers should trade Tarik Skubal? If so, what would the return package look like? Which current Tigers do you think should be labeled as untradable?

