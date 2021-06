Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have requested unconditional release waivers on catcher Wilson Ramos.

Ramos, who was signed as a free agent prior to the 2021 season, played in just 35 games for the Tigers.

The Tigers have requested unconditional release waivers on C Wilson Ramos. Ramos signed on a $2 million deal with the Tigers this offseason — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) June 20, 2021