Detroit Tigers reveal 2022 Spring Training roster

Despite a frustrating couple of weeks of thinking that games will be canceled in 2022, we are going to have a full 162-game Major League Baseball season.

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers released their 2022 Spring Training roster and as you can see, there are some familiar faces from a year ago, along with some new additions, including SS Javier Baez and SP Eduardo Rodriguez, who were both signed during the offseason.

Nation, here is the Detroit Tigers 2022 Spring Training roster!