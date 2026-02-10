Detroit Tigers Reveal Awful News Regarding Reese Olson

The Detroit Tigers were dealt an early blow to their pitching depth on Tuesday, announcing that Jackson Jobe and Reese Olson have both been placed on the 60-day injured list as the organization navigates a challenging start to the 2026 season.

The update was shared by Tigers PR and confirms that neither right-hander will be available anytime soon — and in Olson’s case, not at all this year.

Reese Olson Officially Out for 2026

The more definitive news centers on Olson, who underwent right shoulder labral repair surgery on February 2, performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. The Tigers confirmed Olson will miss the entire 2026 season as he rehabs.

The 26-year-old was quietly solid for Detroit in 2025 before the injury shut him down:

13 starts

68.2 innings

3.15 ERA

1.209 WHIP

65 strikeouts

1.7 WAR

Olson had emerged as a dependable mid-rotation arm, and his absence removes a proven innings-eater from a staff already facing questions behind its top-end starters.

Jackson Jobe’s Rehab Continues

Jobe, one of the Tigers’ most prized pitching prospects, was also moved to the 60-day IL as he continues recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

The 23-year-old made his major league debut late in the 2024 season and logged meaningful innings in 2025:

10 starts

49.0 innings

4.22 ERA

39 strikeouts

0.4 WAR

While the move doesn’t come as a surprise, it underscores Detroit’s cautious approach with Jobe, who remains a critical part of the franchise’s long-term plans.

What This Means for the Tigers

With Olson sidelined for the year and Jobe unavailable to start the season, Detroit’s pitching depth will be tested early, which is likely why they signed Justin Verlander.

The good news? This roster still features frontline talent and added veteran stability following recent offseason moves. The bad news? Injuries are already forcing adjustments before the first pitch of 2026.