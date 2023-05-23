Detroit Tigers reveal GREAT news regarding Tarik Skubal

There were times in 2022 when Tarik Skubal not only looked like the best pitcher on the Detroit Tigers, but he looked like one of the best players in all of baseball. Unfortunately, Skubal suffered an injury and he has not pitched in a game since August 1. Two weeks after suffering the injury, he underwent flexor tendon surgery. On Tuesday, the Tigers revealed some great news regarding Skubal and his progress.

Tigers reveal GREAT news regarding Tarik Skubal

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their latest medical update and as you can see below, Skubal completed a bullpen session today, and he is scheduled to throw live batting practice later this week. According to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, the BP session will be held at Comerica Park.

Here is the full Tigers Major League Medical Update for May 23, 2023:

