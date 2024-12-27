Detroit Tigers Reveal Plan For Gleyber Torres

In a significant move for the Detroit Tigers, president of baseball operations Scott Harris confirmed that newly signed infielder Gleyber Torres, who was signed on Friday, will take over at second base for the team in the 2025 season. This marks a pivotal change for the Tigers as they continue to reshape their infield ahead of a critical season.

The news comes with another major development: Colt Keith, who played second base for much of 2024, will be shifting to first base. Keith’s versatility has been a key asset to the Tigers, and his move to first base is expected to solidify that position as Detroit seeks to strengthen their lineup.

Gleyber Torres will be the everyday second baseman, Colt Keith will now play first base, and 1B Spencer Torkelson’s role has yet to be defined, Tigers GM Scott Harris says. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 27, 2024

What’s Next for Spencer Torkelson?

As for Spencer Torkelson, the Tigers’ young first baseman, his role for the 2025 season remains up in the air. Harris mentioned that Torkelson’s role has not been clearly defined, leaving the door open for potential changes. The uncertainty around Torkelson’s position could hint at some further adjustments to the Tigers’ infield as spring training approaches.

What Gleyber Torres Brings to the Tigers

Torres, who has spent his entire career with the New York Yankees, brings experience, leadership, and a solid bat to the Tigers’ infield. While his offensive production has varied over the years, Torres has consistently been a reliable presence at second base, providing both defensive stability and offensive upside. His addition is a major step forward for the Tigers as they look to improve their roster for 2025.

With the shift in positions, Detroit is signaling their intention to fine-tune their infield defense and offensive depth, positioning themselves for a competitive 2025 campaign. Fans can expect to see a revamped Tigers lineup with Torres anchoring second base and Keith making an impact at first. Stay tuned for more updates as the Tigers continue to build for the future.