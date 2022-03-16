Detroit Tigers revised 2022 schedule includes odd quirk

The Detroit Tigers have gathered in Lakeland, FL for Spring Training after a new collective bargaining agreement was reached last week, ending the MLB lockout that had nearly reached 100 days in length.

And while they’re still slated to begin the 2022 season with a home matchup against the divisional rival Chicago White Sox on April 8, there has been a revision to how their season schedule will be wrapping up.

According to Jason Beck of MLB.com, there has been a revision in the schedule that will now see the Tigers ending the season against the Seattle Mariners with a four-game series that includes a doubleheader on October 4.

Meanwhile, they’ll be making up a game with a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on May 10, with an additional doubleheader in Oakland on July 21. What’s interesting about the scheduling change is that the Tigers will serve as the visiting team in Game 1 of the doubleheader on May 10, while serving as the home team for Game 2.

Additionally, a doubleheader that had been scheduled for July 23 against the Minnesota Twins has been reverted back to a single game; the doubleheader has been rescheduled to take place on May 31.

