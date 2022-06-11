Tigers RHP Beau Brieske earns 1st career MLB victory

It was a milestone afternoon for Detroit Tigers RHP Beau Brieske on Saturday at Comerica Park in front of over 30,000 fans, as he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays en route to a 3-1 victory. The Tigers improved to 24-34, while the Blue Jays dropped to 34-24.

Meanwhile, the struggling Javier Baez was able to improve his batting average back up to the .200 mark with a single and three walks during the game. The offense for Detroit was also powered by Victor Reyes, who hit three singles. Westland’s own Eric Haase had two extra-base hits, while Gregory Soto earned his 13th career save.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Tommy John Surgery For Casey Mize?

Brieske’s teammates celebrated with him in the dugout when his first win became official, dousing him with whatever items they could find – including mouthwash and if you can believe it, tuna.

Embed from Getty Images

“I definitely tasted some mouthwash, though,” Brieske said. “I think tuna was probably the grossest thing I had to get out of my hair. Tuna and overnight oats. It was cool, though.”

Beau Brieske was happy to help his team back into the win column

However, Brieske kept things in business mode, saying that while he was happy about his personal accomplishment, it meant more because he was able to help his team get back into the win column.

“It feels like it’s been a long time coming, but I continue to keep working and trusting in my plan,” he said. “I finally ended up on the right side of the win column. It feels good, and you try not to look too much into it because you can only control what you can control and that’s putting your team into a position to win the game. You don’t want to look too far into it, but it’s nice to be able to say you got one next to your name because you got your team there.”

The two teams will battle in their series finale tomorrow afternoon before which the Tigers will honor slugger Miguel Cabrera for his 3,000th career hit that he earned earlier this season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

