Detroit Tigers RHP Drew Carlton outrighted to Toledo after clearing waivers

by

The Detroit Tigers have announced this evening that they’ve waived RHP Drew Carlton, who made his debut for the team this past season. He’s cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens.

He recorded a 4.91 ERA in 3.2 innings pitched. He also recorded a 3.12 ERA, ten walks and 48 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched with the Mud Hens to start the 2021 season.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.