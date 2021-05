Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers are aiming to get back into the win column tonight against the Cleveland Indians, and they’ll have to continue without their starting pitcher.

José Ureña left tonight’s start against Cleveland with forearm cramping:

José Ureña left tonight's game with lower right forearm cramping. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 27, 2021

Ureña pitched 5.2 innings while surrendering three hits with two strikeouts and three walks.