Detroit Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer enjoys strong outing vs. Astros

Now this is the kind of outing that Detroit Tigers fans are looking for from RHP Michael Fulmer.

It was a blast from the past tonight against the Houston Astros, as Fulmer retired the first 11 batters he faced before finally giving up a hit in the bottom of the 4th inning. His fastball topped out at 97.4 MPH as he surrendered just three hits. He also struck out two Astros batters while walking one.

Should Detroit ultimately hold on to sweep the Astros, Fulmer will get credited with his first victory since June of 2018 against the Minnesota Twins.