Detroit Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer ready to return to pitching ‘effectively’

Detroit Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer will soon be on the mound again after having not pitched since late June. Fulmer, who was reinstated from the IL after a right cervical spine strain, joined the Tigers in Minnesota on Monday after throwing for Triple-A Toledo in a rehabilitation assignment.

You can bet that for a competitor like him, his latest stint on the IL wasn’t ideal.

“All I want to do is come up here and help the team win and be able to pitch healthy and pitch effectively,” Fulmer said. “But stuff like this just keeps happening and it’s frustrating, it really is.”

So far in 2021, Fulmer has a 4.05 ERA, 11 walks and 42 strikeouts over 40 innings in 25 games.

– – Quotes via Evan Woodbery Link – –