According to the Detroit Tigers, RHP Rony Garcia has been reinstated from the injured list and has been optioned to Double-A Erie.

Garcia, who is 22, pitched in 15 games for the Tigers in 2020. In those games, he was 1-0 with an 8.14 ERA.

The Tigers have returned RHP Rony García from rehab, reinstated him from the injured list and optioned him to Double A Erie. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 16, 2021