Riley Greene’s hot start is exactly what the Detroit Tigers needed

The Detroit Tigers made the monumental move to bring Riley Greene to the big leagues, which has paid off sincerely. This move to bring the Tigers’ prospects to the show has been what the Tigers needed. The team’s offense has been very lackluster, struggling to perform at the level they should be expected to be at.

However, since the Detroit Tigers brought up Greene, there was a spark in the offense, and things have taken a turn, getting things to move in the right direction. The Tigers’ big call-up was the perfect move, and Greene has seemingly been the spark that ignited things (to an extent).

For Greene, it’s been a red-hot start. He likely would have broken camp with the Tigers in 2022 if it were not for a foot injury that kept him from traveling north with the team. After rehabbing and getting some at-bats in with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, Greene was ready to go.

The Tigers made the move to bring up the second-best prospect in all of Major League Baseball, and he hit the ground running. It’s been nothing but quality at-bats for Greene, who has swung a hot bat early on in his big league career. After a heck of a debut, Greene has continued to stay hot.

Riley Greene catching fire is precisely what the Detroit Tigers needed.

Since being called up to the big leagues, Greene has accumulated 25 plate appearances over six games. He’s managed a 7-for-20 performance which is good for a .350 average. He’s slashing .350/.480/.350 to this point, finding ways to get the job done.

He’s yet to manage an extra-base hit, but even seven singles have shown that he’s seeing the ball well and been able to tally some base knocks. Greene has been hot right out of the gate, being a truly beneficial piece of the Tigers roster. The spark ignited the offense, seeing several of the team’s players start catching fire and hitting well.

This type of red-hot start and revival from the offense is exactly what the team needed. As Greene tries to keep finding ways to get on base and adjust to the big leagues, expect him to go cold when the book comes out on him. While it may be a solid stretch of games before that happens, Greene will cool off eventually; it’s just bound to happen.

But, this spark that ignited the fire is huge for the Tigers. It’s the type of thing they really needed, especially when they were down in the trenches in terms of performance. Greene will continue to swing the hot bat, and the Tigers’ offense will look to keep scoring runs.

The hope should be that this call-up could be a turning point for the team’s 2022 season.

