The Detroit Tigers have made their decisions ahead of Major League Baseball’s non-tender deadline, and several familiar faces will remain under team control heading into the 2027 season.

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That includes two of Detroit’s biggest offensive names.

On Friday, the Tigers announced that they have tendered 2027 contracts to Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and eight additional arbitration-eligible players, ending speculation about whether some members of the roster could become free agents.

The announcement also confirms the departure of three players who were designated for assignment earlier this week.

For president of baseball operations Scott Harris, the decisions provide some clarity as Detroit continues reshaping its roster for next season.

And for Torkelson in particular, Friday’s announcement answers a question that had been generating considerable discussion.

Detroit Tigers Tender Contracts to 10 Players

According to the Tigers’ official public relations account, Detroit tendered 2027 contracts to the following arbitration-eligible players:

Position Player LHP Tyler Holton RHP Beau Brieske RHP Reese Olson RHP Will Vest INF Spencer Torkelson OF Kerry Carpenter OF Riley Greene OF Parker Meadows OF Wenceel Pérez INF/OF Zach McKinstry

The decision means Detroit has retained the contractual rights to all 10 players rather than allowing them to enter free agency through the non-tender process.

However, tendering a contract does not mean the Tigers have agreed to new salaries with each player.

Those figures will be negotiated through MLB’s arbitration process, with hearings possible if the two sides cannot reach agreements.

The Tigers also announced that all 21 players on their 40-man roster who are not yet arbitration-eligible have received contract tenders for 2027.

Spencer Torkelson and Zach McKinstry Decisions Stand Out

While the decisions involving Greene, Carpenter, and several other players were widely expected, Torkelson and McKinstry had attracted additional attention ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Torkelson’s future was particularly interesting because the former No. 1 overall draft pick is projected to earn a substantial raise through arbitration.

As previously discussed ahead of the deadline, Detroit faced a decision about whether keeping Torkelson at his projected salary made sense after another uneven season.

The Tigers ultimately decided to retain his rights rather than create an immediate opening at first base.

McKinstry was another potential non-tender candidate after struggling offensively during the 2026 campaign.

Detroit had been facing a significant decision regarding McKinstry’s future, but Friday’s announcement confirms he remains under team control.

Of course, neither decision guarantees those players will be on Detroit’s Opening Day roster.

The Tigers can still explore trades or make additional roster changes during the offseason.

Three Tigers Players Officially Non-Tendered

While Detroit retained its 10 arbitration-eligible players, the organization also confirmed that three others have been formally non-tendered.

Those players are:

Left-handed pitcher Jake Miller

Infielder Trey Sweeney

Outfielder Matt Vierling

All three had previously been designated for assignment on Tuesday, November 17, as Detroit made room for additional players on its 40-man roster.

Friday’s decision brings their time on Detroit’s current roster to an end, with the players now free to explore opportunities elsewhere.

The Tigers had already made several roster moves ahead of the Rule 5 protection deadline, and the latest announcement completes another important step in their offseason planning.

Detroit also confirmed that its 40-man roster remains full at 40 players, meaning additional moves would be necessary to create space for any new players requiring a roster spot.

What These Decisions Mean for Detroit’s 2027 Roster

Friday’s announcement doesn’t necessarily contain a major surprise, but it does provide some important answers about Detroit’s immediate plans.

Greene and Carpenter remain part of the team’s outfield picture, while Torkelson will continue to be an option at first base. The Tigers also retained several important pitching pieces, including Olson, Vest, Holton, and Brieske.

And with Detroit having already reportedly agreed to a six-year, $46.5 million extension with Troy Melton earlier Friday, Harris is beginning to provide some direction for the organization’s pitching future.

Still, the work is far from finished.

Tendering contracts keeps these players under team control, but it doesn’t prevent the Tigers from making trades or pursuing upgrades before Opening Day.

For now, though, two of the biggest questions surrounding Detroit’s arbitration-eligible roster have been answered.

Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson aren’t becoming free agents through the non-tender process.

Whether both remain Tigers when the 2027 season begins is another question entirely.