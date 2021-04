Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers rookie OF Akil Baddoo is having himself quite a time in the Major Leagues.

On Sunday, Baddoo hit the first big league pitch he saw over the fence foe a home run and a day later, he hit his first career grand slam.

Check it out!

It's only @AkilBaddoo's second game and he has his first career grand slam. pic.twitter.com/OAw210QawQ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 5, 2021