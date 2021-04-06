Detroit Tigers rookie gets surprise ice water bath while doing interview [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Tigers rookie OF Akil Baddoo is the talk of the town after hitting a home run in his first career at-bat, hitting a grand slam in his second career game, and hitting a walk-off single in his third career.

The walk-off single came on Tuesday in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Minnesota Twins.

Following the game, Baddoo was doing a post-game interview when his teammates decided it was time to cool him off with an ice bath.

Check it out.

Akil Baddoo nearly catches the attention of the FCC during a postgame interview with Johnny Kane (@JohnnyKaneTV) (Video courtesy: @BallySportsDET) #Tigers #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/WnpHMPk52u — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) April 6, 2021

The question is, can this kid be cooled off at this point?