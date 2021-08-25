Detroit Tigers rookie on verge of setting record

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and rookie Tarik Skubal will be on the mound.

According to the Tigers PR department, Skubal enters today’s game with 134 strikeouts, which is just 12 strikeouts away from tying Spencer Turnbull, who set the team record for rookies with 146 strikeouts back in 2019.

Get it done today, Tarik!

