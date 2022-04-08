in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson makes 1st big play of career [Video]

It’s the Major League Baseball debut for Detroit Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson, whom they selected with the 1st overall Draft selection of 2020. And he’s already got his first big play in the majors under his belt.

Playing 1st base, he dove to rob Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia of a base hit, much to the delight of the sellout crowd at Comerica Park:

Way to flash the leather, Tork!

