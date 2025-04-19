Detroit Tigers Make Pair of Roster Moves Prior to Game 3 vs. Royals

The Tigers made a notable pitching change on Saturday, shaking up the bullpen with a move that could impact the team’s depth moving forward.

Just a couple of hours before first pitch on Saturday, the Detroit Tigers announced a roster move that could affect the bullpen in the short term.

According to the team’s PR account, right-handed pitcher John Brebbia has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain. It’s a tough break for a bullpen that’s already been asked to carry its share of the early-season load.

A New Lefty Joins the Bullpen

In a corresponding move, the Tigers have recalled left-hander Bailey Horn from Triple-A Toledo. Horn, who will wear uniform No. 67, now has a golden opportunity to prove himself at the major league level.

The southpaw has been sharp in the minors, and this call-up signals a chance for him to show what he can do under the big lights. With a strong showing, Horn could carve out a valuable role in a bullpen that has shown early promise but will now need to adjust.

What This Means Moving Forward

Brebbia’s injury opens the door for Horn, but it also highlights the importance of bullpen depth — especially as the Tigers try to keep pace in the American League Central.

Detroit is off to a solid start in 2025, but staying healthy has been — and will continue to be — critical. Horn’s role might start small, but if he performs, don’t be surprised if he becomes a regular fixture.