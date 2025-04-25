Detroit Tigers Announce Roster Move Prior to Weekend Tilt vs. Orioles

A corresponding move will be coming later today.

The Detroit Tigers are making a roster tweak before their weekend showdown with the Baltimore Orioles.

Left-handed reliever Bailey Horn was reportedly optioned back to Triple-A Toledo on Friday morning, just days after a brief but effective stint with the big-league club. Horn appeared in just one game during his five-day stay, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings and striking out two batters against the Padres on April 22.

Horn was originally called up on April 19 to fill in for the injured John Brebbia, but with Brebbia still on the shelf and a fresh series looming, the Tigers are expected to announce a corresponding move later today.

Detroit enters the weekend sitting atop the American League Central with a 15-10 record, just ahead of the Guardians. With bullpen depth constantly in flux, don’t be surprised if another fresh arm gets the call for Friday’s opener at Comerica Park.

Stay tuned — the Tigers are just getting warmed up.