Detroit Tigers roster moves continue with claim of Andy Ibanez, outrighting of others

By Teddy Jackson
The 2023 Detroit Tigers roster moves continue to flood in as they look to set their 40-man roster. This afternoon the Tigers announced they have claimed INF Andy Ibanez from the Texas Rangers organization. Along with the claim of Ibanez, the Tigers continue to trim their 40-man, announcing they have outrighted Bryan Gracia, Luis Castillo, Jermaine Palacios, Victor Reyes, Elvin Rodriguez, and Luis Garcia to Triple-A Toledo. This move was announced by Detroit Tigers PR, via Twitter. All of those outrighted will have the opportunity to test free agency, save for Luis Garica who will remain with the organization.

Along with these moves, the 10 players that were on the 60-day IL have been returned to the roster and some potentially could be waived later this afternoon. As for now, the current 40-man roster is constructed this way:

Via Evan Woodbury of MLIVE.com

Free agency will begin later this afternoon, which will allow the player outrighted to test the waters, or potentially resign with the Tigers. As for the player claimed, Andy Ibanez, he has a total of 400 plate appearances in the Major Leagues and only has 56 strikeouts in those at-bats. He’s a career .256/.306/.384 guy who is a utility-type infielder, with most of his reps coming at third base.

The Detroit Tigers will have a flurry of other moves to be made in the upcoming hours as they continue to set and purge their 40-man roster from the Al Avila tenure. It will mean that there are a number of familiar faces that go, which brings hope for the possibility of a new day and direction for the ball club. If you want to read our offseason blueprint for the 40-man roster construction, you can do so by clicking here.

TAGGED: Andy Ibanez, Bryan Garcia, Elvin Roriguez, Jermaine Palacios, Luis Castillo, Luis Garcia, Victory Reyes
