Detroit Tigers’ roster moves include losing Daz Cameron to AL East team

The Detroit Tigers have to trim their roster down to forty players in the coming days, and it has already begun. In the early afternoon on Wednesday, the Tigers released that they have lost OF Daz Cameron to the Baltimore Orioles via waivers. In the past few days Daniel Norris, Tucker Barnhart, and Andrew Chafin all became free agents. In conjunction with the Cameron news, the Tigers also placed Josh Lester on waivers, which cleared, and he was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo.

How will these Detroit Tigers’ roster moves affect the offseason?

The Detroit Tigers PR announced the moves on Wednesday afternoon, via Twitter:

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves:

*OF Daz Cameron was claimed off waivers by Baltimore

*INF Josh Lester cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple A Toledo

The Tigers 40-man roster is now at 35. via Detroit Tigers PR on Twitter.

That tweet is a bit of a misnomer because the Tigers have eight players on the 60-day IL and will be returned to the 40-man in the coming days, bringing their actual total to 43. Even though Daz was a piece in the Justin Verlander trade, he never got enough of an opportunity in Detroit and was blocked in many regards.

As a Tiger, Cameron slashed .201/.266/.330 with 11 home runs, and 53 RBI in 73 career games over three seasons. He was claimed by the Baltimore Orioles and will likely welcome the change of scenery and opportunity. He is an athletic outfielder with some pop, but the question will always surround his ability to put the bat to the ball and make an impact offensively.

As the rosters come into a clearer focus, the Tigers will start to make their plans toward wooing and recruiting MLB-ready talent to Detroit in hopes of changing their fortunes in 2020.