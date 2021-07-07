Detroit Tigers’ roster moves includes placing starting pitcher on 60-day IL

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have made a few roster moves prior to Wednesday’s game, including placing RHP Spencer Turnbull on the 60-day injured list after purchasing the contract of LHP Ian Krol.

Turnbull reportedly had a recent setback in his rehab program and he will likely be out until August at the earliest.

The Tigers have also placed OF Daz Cameron (right toe) on the IL and activated Niko Goodrum.

