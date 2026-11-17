The Detroit Tigers roster moves came in a rush Tuesday, ahead of the 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft. Detroit added Max Anderson, Josue Briceño and Peyton Graham to the 40-man roster, as Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reported on X.
Detroit Tigers Roster Moves Cleared Four 40-Man Spots
Making that room cost four players their spots. Detroit designated infielders Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney, outfielder Matt Vierling and left-handed pitcher Jake Miller for assignment. Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors reported the moves also give the Tigers room to finalize their Emilio Pagán signing.
Max Anderson and Josue Briceño Are the Biggest Additions
Anderson, who won a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove at second base this year, is expected to be a big part of the Tigers infield in 2027. He hit .302 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs in 113 minor league games, 108 of them at Triple-A Toledo. Briceño played 42 games across four levels and hit .250 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in a season he missed much of with a wrist injury, according to Baseball America. He could be an option at first base on opening day if the Tigers do not bring back Spencer Torkelson.
Recent Comments