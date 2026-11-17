The Detroit Tigers roster moves came in a rush Tuesday, ahead of the 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft. Detroit added Max Anderson, Josue Briceño and Peyton Graham to the 40-man roster, as Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reported on X.

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Detroit Tigers Roster Moves Cleared Four 40-Man Spots

Making that room cost four players their spots. Detroit designated infielders Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney, outfielder Matt Vierling and left-handed pitcher Jake Miller for assignment. Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors reported the moves also give the Tigers room to finalize their Emilio Pagán signing.

Mar 6, 2026; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Max Anderson (82) throws to first during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Max Anderson and Josue Briceño Are the Biggest Additions

Anderson, who won a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove at second base this year, is expected to be a big part of the Tigers infield in 2027. He hit .302 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs in 113 minor league games, 108 of them at Triple-A Toledo. Briceño played 42 games across four levels and hit .250 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in a season he missed much of with a wrist injury, according to Baseball America. He could be an option at first base on opening day if the Tigers do not bring back Spencer Torkelson.