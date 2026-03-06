Detroit Tigers Announce 5 Roster Moves in Advance of Justin Verlander Spring Debut

The Detroit Tigers continued trimming their spring training roster on Friday, announcing several moves prior to Justin Verlander’s 2026 Spring Training debut.

According to a report from Emily Waldon, the Tigers optioned left-handed pitchers Jake Miller and Drew Sommers to Triple-A Toledo.

In addition, three players were reassigned to minor league camp:

Catcher Josue Briceño

Outfielder Ben Malgeri

Right-handed pitcher Matt Seelinger

Following the moves, Detroit’s major-league spring training camp roster now stands at 55 players.

Tigers Continue Roster Evaluations

These types of moves are common as spring training progresses and teams begin narrowing down their roster ahead of the regular season. Players who are optioned to Triple-A often remain part of the organization’s depth chart and could be called up later during the season.

For prospects and younger players reassigned to minor league camp, the move allows them to continue developing while major league coaches finalize decisions on the Opening Day roster.

With several weeks remaining before the start of the season, the Tigers will likely continue making similar roster adjustments as competition intensifies in Lakeland.