Detroit Tigers RP Jose Cisnero could start season on injured list

According to a report from MLive, the Detroit Tigers could start off the 2022 season without relief pitcher Jose Cisnero.
From MLive:
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Cisnero, who got a late start this spring, reported some soreness after his last outing on Sunday.
Cisnero’s injury would be the latest blow to a bullpen that will be stocked with youngsters and non-roster invitees at the start of the season.
Veteran Tigers reliever could start season on injured list https://t.co/us8fls1sbN
— detroit_tigers (@TigersMLive) April 5, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings