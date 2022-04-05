Detroit Tigers RP Jose Cisnero could start season on injured list

According to a report from MLive, the Detroit Tigers could start off the 2022 season without relief pitcher Jose Cisnero.

From MLive:

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Cisnero, who got a late start this spring, reported some soreness after his last outing on Sunday.

Cisnero’s injury would be the latest blow to a bullpen that will be stocked with youngsters and non-roster invitees at the start of the season.