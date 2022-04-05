in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers RP Jose Cisnero could start season on injured list

According to a report from MLive, the Detroit Tigers could start off the 2022 season without relief pitcher Jose Cisnero.

From MLive:

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Cisnero, who got a late start this spring, reported some soreness after his last outing on Sunday.

Cisnero’s injury would be the latest blow to a bullpen that will be stocked with youngsters and non-roster invitees at the start of the season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Tigers forced to cancel Spring Training matchup vs. Orioles