Detroit Tigers: Scott Harris comments on Willson Contreras rumor

The 2022 World Series is in the books and the Houston Astros are the Champions once again. Now, the focus has shifted to the 2023 season and you can expect Detroit Tigers‘ new president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, to turn over every stone as he looks to improve the roster. Earlier today, a rumor/report was released that Harris is interested in signing free agent C Willson Contreras, and within the past hour, Harris weighed in by saying the Tigers will look at the catcher position.

What did Scott Harris say about the Willson Contreras rumor?

On Tuesday evening, at the Major League Baseball Owner’s Meetings, Harris was asked about the Contreras rumor/report, and though he declined to comment specifically on Contreras, he did admit that catcher is a position that he will take a “hard look at.”

"We're going to look at every opportunity to get better this winter," Harris said. "Catcher is certainly a position we're going to take a hard look at."

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris declined comment on Contreras when asked on @MLBNetwork a minute ago:



Contreras, who is 30, is coming off an All-Star season with the Chicago Cubs. During the 2022 season, he batted .243 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 113 games.

Contreras will without a doubt be the most sought-after catcher in free agency, and he would be a solid addition for the Tigers if they are able to land him.