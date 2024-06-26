Detroit Tigers: Scott Harris Emphasizes Long-Term Strategy Over Quick Fixes





Scott Harris Says Young Hitters Are Key to Tigers’ Future

Scott Harris, president of baseball operations for the Detroit Tigers, reaffirms his commitment to developing young hitters and avoiding shortcuts. Harris stressed this approach as essential for ending the Tigers’ lengthy playoff drought.

“Our path forward has to depend on young hitters getting opportunity to make adjustments and demonstrate that they can really help us moving forward,” Harris stated on the Tigers’ “Have a Seat” podcast.

Implementing a High-Variance Offense

Since taking his role 20 months ago, Scott Harris has overseen the implementation of this strategy, which has resulted in one of the least productive lineups in the majors. This “high-variance” offense, as Harris describes it, has occasionally shown flashes of potential but often struggles to put runs on the board. Harris cited Riley Greene as a successful example of this developmental strategy. The former fifth overall pick has improved his OPS from .682 as a rookie to .850 in his third year. “The best players in baseball often struggle really early in their career. … We can’t just jump off the train with some of the young guys because we’re going to miss some really good years in the future,” Harris said.

Scott Harris on Balancing Development and Fan Expectations

Nevertheless, Scott Harris understands the frustration of the fanbase, who have endured nearly a decade of underperformance and false hopes. The Tigers are currently in their eighth consecutive losing season with a playoff drought extending to 10 years. “One of the differences between me and fans is I’m really emotional when I watch the Tigers play, but I actively have to divorce emotions from decision-making,” Harris acknowledged. “I have to push the organization forward in a healthy, constructive way. That means building it the right way. That doesn’t mean chasing shortcuts.”

Fans called for the addition of veteran bats during last offseason, but Harris opted to maintain roster flexibility for emerging talent, adding only Mark Canha and Gio Urshela. He admitted that while signing more veterans would have been popular, it could have hindered long-term development. “People would have been really fired up,” Harris explained, referencing potential veteran signings. “But in hindsight, when you look at what happens to some of those players, not all of them, but some of them would have been mistakes.”

Looking Ahead: Starting Pitching and Outfield Defense

Currently, standout young players like Spencer Torkelson and Parker Meadows have faced setbacks, and others like Colt Keith and Justyn-Henry Malloy are still finding their footing. Though Harris sees potential in Matt Vierling and Wenceel Pérez, their progress has not yet significantly altered the team’s trajectory.

“Sometimes those shortcuts don’t end droughts,” Scott Harris warned. “They extend and deepen those droughts. Sometimes steady progress with young players setting the stage for big leaps on the horizon is actually the fastest way to get to October.”

Moving forward, the Tigers will continue to focus on starting pitching and outfield defense. The team’s adaptation to prioritizing athleticism has influenced recent trades and draft picks, such as acquiring Matt Vierling and selecting high school outfielder Max Clark. “If we can take a gapper and turn it into an out consistently across six months, the run value advantage of that is huge,” Harris noted about the importance of outfield defense. “It’s going to be a big part of how we build this team moving forward.”