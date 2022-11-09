While at the Major League Baseball GM meetings in Resort World, Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris took a break to speak to reporters. During that chat, Harris was not about to speak about specific free agents, including Willson Contreras, who is rumored to be a target, but he give us some insight into his plan for the 2023 roster. Harris touched on a few specific positions he wants to address during the offseason.

Detroit Tigers: Scott Harris ‘lif... Please enable JavaScript Detroit Tigers: Scott Harris ‘lifts curtain slightly’ on 2023 roster plans

What did Scott Harris say about Detroit Tigers’ roster plans for 2023?

While speaking to reporters, made it clear that he and his staff are taking a “hard look” at every position on the team to see if improvements can be made.

“We need to reshape our position-player group,” Harris said, speaking during a break from the general managers meetings at Resort World. “We’re taking a hard look at every position, trying to find ways to build a more stable and productive offense.” Featured Videos

Via Chris McCosky – Detroit News

Harris did talk about the Tigers’ need for a right-handed hitting outfielder, and for a left-handed hitting infielder. He also discussed potentially upgrading the first base position and catcher, and adding more pitching depth.



“I think position-specific needs, we could use another left-handed bat on the infield, we could use a right-handed hitting outfielder, and we could use more pitching. We’re always going to need more pitching.” Via Cody Stavenhagen – The Athletic

Scott Harris on the Tigers' offseason priorities:



"I think position-specific needs, we could use another left-handed bat on the infield, we could use a right-handed hitting outfielder, and we could use more pitching. We’re always going to need more pitching." — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) November 9, 2022

What is Harris’ goal for the Detroit Tigers?

Harris told reporters that his goal is to put together a collection of position players that “fit together” so that a “dynamic lineup” can be created.

“The goal is to create a collection of position players that fit together, that give us a bunch of options to create a dynamic lineup against starting pitchers we face over 162 games,” he said. “We will start with that and I am sure other needs will pop up through the course of the offseason.”

Since taking over as the Tigers’ new president of baseball operations, Harris has been making some big changes and you can bet those changes continue to happen throughout the offseason.