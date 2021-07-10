Detroit Tigers scratch outfielder prior to Game 3 vs. Twins

Sharing is caring!

After dropping two games in a row to the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers will look to pick up a big win on Saturday.

After releasing the starting lineup earlier this morning, Tigers manager AJ Hinch has decided to scratch OF Nomar Mazara as he is not feeling well.

Instead, rookie Zach Short has been added to the lineup as Niko Goodrum will now play in the outfield.

Today’s game, which begins at 2:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

