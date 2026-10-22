The Detroit Tigers will have a major question in right field for the 2027 MLB season, and Seiya Suzuki is one name already attached to it. Riley Greene will be in left field and Max Clark will be in center field. It is questionable if Kerry Carpenter or someone else will be Detroit’s right fielder. Carpenter made 41 starts in right field in 2026 and is still on the Tigers’ 40-man roster, but he has not locked the job down.

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One player who will be a free agent is outfielder Seiya Suzuki. He played for the Chicago Cubs in 2026, appearing in 143 games with a .270 batting average, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and three stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .368, his slugging percentage was .473, his OPS was .841, and his WAR was 5.1.

Bleacher Report lists the Tigers as a dark horse for Seiya Suzuki

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed the Tigers as a dark horse to sign Suzuki in free agency, placing them in an American League dark horse group alongside the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals. Reuter wrote, “The Tigers used 10 different starting right fielders in 2026, with Zach McKinstry (49 starts) and Kerry Carpenter (41 starts) the closest thing they had to regular options at the position. Suzuki’s right-handed power bat would be a nice complement to left-handed hitters Riley Greene and Kevin McGonigle, but like the Orioles, rebuilding the starting rotation figures to be their No. 1 priority.”

Seiya Suzuki would add power at a price

Suzuki has played in Chicago for the last five seasons, arriving ahead of the 2022 campaign. He no doubt would give Detroit some extra power in the lineup. With that being said, Suzuki is 32 years old, and president of baseball operations Scott Harris may not want to give him a hefty contract.

If Detroit wants to bring Suzuki in for one or two years, that is fine. They don’t need to sign him to a long-term contract that they are going to regret.

A short-term deal would buy Zyhir Hope time

Signing Suzuki short term would also help Zyhir Hope’s development in the outfield. Hope is the top prospect in Detroit’s farm system, and he arrived from the Los Angeles Dodgers in August. He played 124 games at the Double-A level in 2026, split between the Tulsa Drillers and the Erie SeaWolves.

He hit .287 with 29 home runs and 111 RBIs, along with 26 stolen bases on 32 attempts. Hope also posted a .367 on-base percentage, a .513 slugging percentage, and an .880 OPS. He is 21 years old and no doubt has a long-term future in the Tigers outfield, specifically in right field. He could very well start the 2027 season with the Toledo Mud Hens in Triple-A.

Having Suzuki for a season or two is not bad. Hope will need to be the right fielder eventually. Signing Suzuki for next season would mean Detroit is ready to be a playoff team again. If not, it means the Tigers are gearing toward their younger players.