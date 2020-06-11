41.2 F
Detroit Tigers select Arizona State 3B Gage Workman with 4th round pick

By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Tigers have made another draft selection, taking Arizona State third baseman Gage Workman with their fourth round pick (102nd overall).

Here is his official scouting report per MLB.com:

Originally slated to be part of the Class of 2018 out of Basha High School in Arizona, Workman reclassified and finished in 2017 instead, with the idea that he would head on his Mormon Mission, something his father Widd did in between two college stops and a four-year professional pitching career with the Padres and Dodgers. Instead, Workman headed to his father’s second collegiate home, Arizona State, where he’s been a starting infielder for two-plus years and had a solid performance in the Cape Cod League last summer.

The 6-foot-4 switch-hitter is big, strong and athletic. He’s better from the left side of the plate, both in terms of his approach at the plate and tapping into his excellent raw power. Overall, he’s power over hit and needs to cut down on his strikeouts, work more counts and take more walks to become a more well-rounded offensive player. He’s a solid-to-average runner, maybe a tick better underway, and he moves better than you’d think. He plays third at ASU in deference to Alika Williams, but Workman played short on the Cape and he could get the chance to play up the middle. He has the hands and arm strength to do it, but with his frame, third base seems a more likely long-term home.

Because he graduated earlier than expected, Workman will be just 20 years old come Draft time, something that should work in his favor. So should his plus makeup, which will allow him to maximize his tools at the next level.

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers full 2020 MLB Draft class revealed

Don Drysdale - 0
Well, the 2020 MLB Draft is in the book for the Detroit Tigers and they used each of their six picks on position players. Here...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers select 3B Keith Colt out of Biloxi High School in 5th round of 2020 Draft

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers have rounded out their 2020 Draft, taking third baseman/RHP Keith Colt out of Biloxi (MS) High School. With a .527 batting...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Legendary Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman discusses Russian Five (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Scotty Bowman made history during the 1995-96 season for putting five Russians out on the ice as a...
Read more
College Sports

Former Michigan QB Denard Robinson joins Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson dazzled fans everywhere with his versatile skills set, and earned numerous accolades during his collegiate career. And after...
Read more

