With their 14th round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers have selected another pitcher.

This time, the Tigers have selected R.J. Petit, who is listed at 6-8, 300 pounds!

According to the scouts, Petit is a “big boy” with a big fastball the reaches the mid-90s.

The Tigers official take a Big Boy in the 14th round. R.J. Petit is a pitcher listed at 6’8, 300lbs. Probably a reliever, with a fastball that can reach the mid-90s. — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) July 13, 2021