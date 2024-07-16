Detroit Tigers Select Electric RHP Michael Massey in 2024 MLB Draft

Detroit Tigers Select RHP Michael Massey with 114th Pick in 2024 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers have chosen right-hander Michael Massey from Wake Forest with the 114th pick of the 2024 MLB Draft.

With the 114th pick in the 2024 #MLBDraft, the Detroit Tigers select RHP Michael Massey. pic.twitter.com/qkOgerT3D9 — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) July 15, 2024

Impressive Strikeout Potential

As a sophomore, Massey made a significant impact as a relief pitcher, posting an impressive 16.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 27 appearances. His success was hampered during his junior year, however, as he transitioned to a starting role, resulting in a 4.76 ERA in 10 games and nagging injuries.

Effective Fastball and Pitching Arsenal

Michael Massey’s arsenal is highlighted by a fastball that, while not reaching triple-digit speeds, averages between 93-94 mph and can touch 97 mph. The pitch is particularly effective due to a deceptive delivery and an exceptional average of 20 inches of induced vertical break (IVB). High IVB figures are typically seen in top-tier fastballs and contribute to Massey’s strikeout potential.

Complementing his fastball is a late-breaking slider, which operates in the low 80s and is effective when combined with his high-velocity pitches. Massey’s curveball, however, has seen mixed reviews and his changeup, utilized during his stint as a starter, remains less consistent.

Michael Massey’s Potential Future as a Leverage Reliever

The Tigers may look to fine-tune Michael Massey’s pitching repertoire without an immediate return to relief duty. Regardless, his future appears brightest as a leverage reliever capable of high-impact innings.

With his strikeout potential and deceptive fastball, Massey is a promising addition to the Tigers’ roster, and fans will be eager to see how he develops within the organization.