in Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Select Electric RHP Michael Massey in 2024 MLB Draft

120 Views

Detroit Tigers Select RHP Michael Massey with 114th Pick in 2024 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers have chosen right-hander Michael Massey from Wake Forest with the 114th pick of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Impressive Strikeout Potential

As a sophomore, Massey made a significant impact as a relief pitcher, posting an impressive 16.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 27 appearances. His success was hampered during his junior year, however, as he transitioned to a starting role, resulting in a 4.76 ERA in 10 games and nagging injuries.

Effective Fastball and Pitching Arsenal

Michael Massey’s arsenal is highlighted by a fastball that, while not reaching triple-digit speeds, averages between 93-94 mph and can touch 97 mph. The pitch is particularly effective due to a deceptive delivery and an exceptional average of 20 inches of induced vertical break (IVB). High IVB figures are typically seen in top-tier fastballs and contribute to Massey’s strikeout potential.

Complementing his fastball is a late-breaking slider, which operates in the low 80s and is effective when combined with his high-velocity pitches. Massey’s curveball, however, has seen mixed reviews and his changeup, utilized during his stint as a starter, remains less consistent.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Detroit Tigers Trade Rumors Michael Massey

Michael Massey’s Potential Future as a Leverage Reliever

The Tigers may look to fine-tune Michael Massey’s pitching repertoire without an immediate return to relief duty. Regardless, his future appears brightest as a leverage reliever capable of high-impact innings.

With his strikeout potential and deceptive fastball, Massey is a promising addition to the Tigers’ roster, and fans will be eager to see how he develops within the organization.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Josh Randall Craig Monroe Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Top Pitching Prospect Jackson Jobe Suffers Injury Detroit Tigers Debut First Organist

Detroit Tigers Bet on Power Arm, Select Josh Randall with 85th Pick